Helbiz Awarded Permit Extension in Washington D.C. and Surrounding Virginia Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced it has been awarded permit extensions in Washington D.C. and the surrounding Virginia cities of Alexandria, Arlington and Richmond into 2022 and 2023.

"We have been working closely with each local department of transportation to provide safe and equitable micro-mobility offerings, and because of that, we have been rewarded with the opportunity to extend our permit," said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. "Washington DC is currently our biggest operation in the US, and this past November, Helbiz unlocked over 16,000 devices for free to help alleviate the travel disruptions caused by reduced Metro services. We are thrilled to be able to continue serving the city and the surrounding areas throughout 2022."

Each permit will be extended as follows:

Arlington, VA: Extended until December 2022

Alexandria, VA: Extended until April 2022

Washington, DC: Extended until June 30, 2022

Richmond, VA: Extended until January 2023

Throughout the duration of each extended permit, Helbiz will continue to host frequent safety events and helmet giveaways to engage with the local community, ensuring users feel comfortable and confident when riding.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day. All pricing options are displayed to customers as soon as the Helbiz App is installed and open. Devices are cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

