Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

Helbiz Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users' data and improve business efficiency.

As Helbiz employees work to revolutionize micro-mobility worldwide, they rely on Google to get their jobs done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Beginning today, Helbiz will benefit from the main security features of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus to protect company and user data with multi-layered security options such as comprehensive security and compliance tools, data loss prevention, advance anti-phishing and malware, two-step verification, while enterprise endpoint management will protect data in the event of device loss or staff turnover. Data from applications selected with Google Vault can be easily and securely stored and archived, while secure communication and collaboration in the cloud allow employees to effectively access, share and collaborate on documents in real time, with or without internet access.

Like Google Cloud, Helbiz considers technological innovation to be one of its fundamental pillars. Leaning on Google Workspace to perform daily work in a fast, safe and effective manner is yet another step towards meeting its innovation goals.

"Data security is one of the most important issues at Helbiz for both our company and our users worldwide," said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. "Thanks to Google Workspace, we can guarantee efficiency and advanced data protection as we create an increasingly transparent working environment and relationship with our customers."

About HelbizHelbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

