Heimerdinger Honored With Action100

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathie Heimerdinger was honored as the first recipient of Action 247's Action 100, a program to honor Tennesseans taking ACTION in their communities. She is the wife of the late Titans offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger. Coach Heimerdinger was with the Titans from 2000-2004 and again from 2008-2010. He passed away in 2011 from a rare form of cancer.

During his time with the Titans, Heimerdinger coached players such as Steve McNair, Eddie George, Derrick Mason, and Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews. He also helped Coach Jeff Fisher lead the Titans to the playoffs in 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2008.

During his illness, Mrs. Heimerdinger knew how important it was for both she and Coach Heimerdinger to eat healthy. After his death, Mrs. Heimerdinger started The Heimerdinger Foundation in Coach Heimerdinger's honor. The Foundation currently serves residents in the Nashville area through the program Meals 4 Health & Healing, supporting cancer patients and their families by delivering nutritious and organic meals to families fighting cancer. Mrs. Heimerdinger's Action100 funds will be donated to the Meals 4 Health & Healing program.

Since 2013, Meals 4 Health & Healing has served over 110,852 organic, nutrient-dense meals to 1,401 clients and their caregivers in the Nashville community. If you or someone you know in the Nashville community is facing a cancer diagnosis and could benefit from the gift of healthy food, please send an email to clients@hfmeals.org or call (615) 730-5632. To volunteer with Meals 4 Health & Healing, go to hfmeals.org/volunteer/.

In January, Action 24/7 started its Action 100 program to honor Tennesseans taking ACTION across the Volunteer State. Anyone wishing to submit a nomination can go to action247.com/action100 and nominate someone they know who has been great at making a difference in our Tennessee communities. Twice a month, Action 24/7 will randomly select an honoree and donate $100 to the charity of their choice. The donations will continue throughout 2021. It's just a small way to recognize those that are taking ACTION to make our communities better.

Founded in 2019, Action 24/7 is a by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans sportsbook based out of Nashville, TN. Action 24/7 is the only locally-owned and operated Tennessee sportsbook, offering a wide variety of sports betting games with a world-class customer experience.

