Heidi Zak, CEO Of ThirdLove, Joins INNOVO® In Advisory Role

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Atlantic Therapeutics announces that Heidi Zak, co-founder and CEO of ThirdLove will take on an advisory role in the acceleration of the INNOVO ® brand.

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Atlantic Therapeutics announces that Heidi Zak, co-founder and CEO of ThirdLove will take on an advisory role in the acceleration of the INNOVO ® brand. INNOVO ® is a direct-to-consumer, FDA-approved medical device offering a clinically proven solution to stress urinary incontinence (SUI). INNOVO ® is poised to disrupt the huge SUI category in which millions of women are being told that their only option is to use feminine hygiene pads and just live with bladder leaks. As we accelerate momentum for INNOVO ® in the US, Heidi brings a phenomenal track record in category disruption. In ThirdLove's case this has been in the way women choose and buy bras. Heidi knows how to change the conversation, bringing women an authentic solution and relating to their experience with respect and integrity. This focus on consumer insight, excellence in ecommerce and pursuit of quality has provided millions of women an ideal solution to buying a bra, transforming ThirdLove into the third largest online bra and underwear company in America. Atlantic Therapeutics CEO, Susan Trent said:

"I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with someone as inspirational as Heidi. Female CEOs unfortunately remain in the minority, and this collaboration represents a desire to share experience and promote women's health and well-being collectively. Heidi will contribute enormously to the pace at which INNOVO can succeed "

About Heidi Zak

Zak has been recognized as Fortune's 40 Under 40, EY Entrepreneur of the Year, National Retail Federation's Disruptors, Fast Company's Most Creative People and Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. In addition to contributing a weekly column to Inc.com, Zak is committed to promoting and advancing more women in tech. She is an active angel investor in early-stage female-founded companies. She graduated from Duke University and holds an MBA from MIT Sloan. Prior to launching ThirdLove, Zak was at Google, Aeropostale, McKinsey and Bank of America. In her spare time you can find her working out, or chasing after her kids.

About INNOVO

INNOVO ® is a treatment for women suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence. It works by delivering clinically-proven, safe, non-invasive pelvic-floor stimulation via unique wearable technology. In the privacy of their own home, women can simply pull on what looks to be a pair of exercise shorts for a 30-minute pelvic floor workout. Innovative NMES (neuromuscular electrical stimulation) technology embedded in the shorts does the work to strengthen and re-educate their pelvic floor muscles, giving them the opportunity to live a leak-free life in as little as three months. Results of a clinical study demonstrated that 80%¹ of INNOVO ® users experienced significant improvements after four weeks, and 87% 2 were considered "dry" or "near dry" after three months.

About Atlantic Therapeutics.

Based in Galway, Ireland and Boston, MA, Atlantic Therapeutics develops professional and consumer medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat all types of incontinence, sexual health dysfunctions, and other associated disorders by strengthening muscles and modulating nerves of the pelvic floor. For more information, visit www.myinnovo.com

Atlantic Therapeutics has attracted both international VC investment and enterprise grant funding and is now poised to begin this exciting new phase of growth and establish itself as the leading Femtech solution provider to treat SUI.

For further information, please contact: Danny Forde, Director of External Relations, Atlantic Therapeutics dforde@myinnovo.com

1. Soeder S, et al, A randomised, controlled, double-blind, clinical study to compare two neuromuscular stimulator devices in female stress urinary incontinence: Effects on symptoms and quality of life. IUGA Conference 2018

2. Dmochowski R, Lynch CM, Efros M, Cardozo L. External electrical stimulation compared with intravaginal electrical stimulation for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence in women: A randomized controlled noninferiority trial. Neurourol Urodyn. 2019 Sep;38(7):1834-1843. doi: 10.1002/nau.24066. Epub 2019 Jul 3

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidi-zak-ceo-of-thirdlove-joins-innovo-in-advisory-role-301169972.html

SOURCE Atlantic Therapeutics