Heffernan Insurance Brokers Opens Heavy Equipment Warranty And Insurance Program, Iron Guard Solutions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers,one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announces the opening of new heavy equipment warranty and insurance program Iron Guard Solutions (IGS), led by Joe Svien and Ryan Martin as Managing Director's and overseen by Jeff Hamlin, Managing Senior Vice President.

Iron Guard Solutions (IGS) was formed to fill a void in the heavy equipment industry. Just as equipment has become more sophisticated, so has the need for innovative warranty and insurance solutions available in the marketplace. IGS takes pride in putting the client first, doing business transparently and providing unique solutions leveraging analytics, technology, specialized marketing and product innovation.

"We are excited to be part of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. It is clear Heffernan's core values, company culture and client first track record will be well received with OEM's, Dealer Groups and Financial Institutions," said Joe Svien, Managing Director of IGS.

"Heffernan is excited to add IGS to our portfolio and we welcome Joe and Ryan to the team. Leveraging the strength, resources and strategic partners of the Heffernan Group, IGS is positioned to deliver an enhanced value proposition to the heavy equipment industry," said Jeff Hamlin, Managing Senior Vice President.

For more information visit ironguardsolutions.com or contact:

Joe SveinManaging DirectorDirect: 602.606.5173 Joe@IronGuardSolutions.com

Ryan MartinManaging DirectorDirect: 602.535.0226 Ryan@IronGuardSolutions.com

About Heffernan Insurance BrokersHeffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; and St. Louis, MO.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating more than 11 percent of profits to charity in 2016.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

