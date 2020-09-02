Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires ISU Centinel Agency

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired ISU Centinel Agency. The firm purchased the assets of the San Francisco-based ISU Centinel Agency to join Heffernan's retail operations, effective September 1, 2020. Josh Ferenc, Senior Vice President, David Costello, Vice President, and the remainder of the Centinel team have joined Heffernan's San Francisco branch.

With over 15 years' experience in the insurance industry, ISU Centinel Agency specializes in insurance for the construction and hospitality industries, as well as private client personal insurance. Their extensive knowledge will be a pronounced enhancement to Heffernan's niche practices.

"We're confident ISU Centinel Agency's deep knowledge of commercial and personal lines will be a great addition to our San Francisco branch and our Personal Lines team. Josh Ferenc and David Costello are respected in the industry and have built a dedicated client base to whom they're committed to providing exceptional service. We look forward to helping them continue that superior service and to growing our niche practices together," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We're delighted to have the Centinel team onboard."

"Heffernan Insurance Brokers' positive company culture and success inspired me as I was starting my agency 15 years ago," said Josh Ferenc, Senior Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "My staff and I are excited to join this world class team and we look forward to the increased platform of products and services available. This development will help us better serve our construction, hospitality and high net-worth clients going into the future."

About Heffernan Insurance BrokersHeffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Napa, Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Woodland Hills and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com.

