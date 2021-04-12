HED And Pacific Cornerstone Architects Announce Merger

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering firm HED is pleased to announce its merger with Pacific Cornerstone Architects (PCA). An architecture, interior design, and planning firm with a 27-year history of design leadership across Southern California, PCA brings a seasoned team of experienced architects and designers to the national, integrated HED design team.

"We are committed to strategic growth that increases the firm's ability to create positive impact for our clients and their stakeholders. Bringing the PCA team into the HED family will align with our vibrant San Diego practice and enable us to make a greater impact in this thriving region and beyond," said Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chairman and CEO of HED.

This merger will bring expanded expertise in the life sciences, higher education, and commercial market segments, and will add additional institutional knowledge of the San Diego community to the critical planning and entitlement phases of the design process. Together our expanded capabilities will strengthen relationships within the local and regional development community and provide greater depth and breadth of services.

In the area of life sciences in particular, San Diego has long held a prominent position as a national industry leader. HED and PCA both have long histories of design excellence and leadership in the life sciences as well as other sectors such as higher education. PCA has developed a long history of work for San Diego State University, among other higher education institutions. From dining facilities to residence halls, to learning centers and libraries, the combined higher education portfolio of the two firms is well-suited to serve both university and community college building operators. The merger of these two firms represents a significant combined expertise and experience which will be of tangible benefit to clients.

"We are excited to be able to offer an even more robust suite of integrated design services to our long-time clients," said Tim Schulze, AIA, Principal and Founding Partner of PCA. "We have already begun significant collaboration with our new colleagues, and we look forward to continuing to develop innovative design solutions in the San Diego community.

