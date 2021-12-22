HECO Chain Reveals Top Investors Sponsoring HECO Master Builders Event

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HECO, a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, has revealed the sponsors for HECO Master Builders, an initiative aimed at supporting emerging blockchain projects with ecosystem support, marketing, connections with venture capital firms, direct financial support, and more. Dozens of emerging projects and sponsors applied to participate in the event.

Sponsors play an important role in HECO Master Builders, as projects recommended by these organizations are given priority review. More importantly, all sponsors automatically become part of the review committee, which choose the six winning projects that are entitled to support and funding throughout the program.

As of today, 27 organizations, including IT infrastructure companies, investment institutions, security audit agencies, and exchanges, have applied to become HECO Master Builders sponsors. With a wide coverage of different industries, HECO Chain and the sponsors can work together to provide a full range of advice and services to these projects. Details of six sponsors from the investment institution industry are as follows:

Animoca Brands. Ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, Animoca Brands is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification.

Ranked in the list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, Animoca Brands is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. Synergis Capital. Synergis Capital was founded in 2018 by Jerry Shi , an experienced global technology investor who was previously an investment banker at one of China's leading firms.

Synergis Capital was founded in 2018 by , an experienced global technology investor who was previously an investment banker at one of leading firms. BlockVenture . The BlockVenture Coalition is an alliance of university blockchain groups and blockchain funds. The main goal of the coalition is to become the bridge to the blockchain industry for students and researchers.

. The BlockVenture Coalition is an alliance of university blockchain groups and blockchain funds. The main goal of the coalition is to become the bridge to the blockchain industry for students and researchers. Republic Ventures. Republic is a financial technology firm that enables everyone to invest in private markets. The Republic ecosystem has facilitated over $700 million in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and boasts a community of over one million users across 100 countries.

Republic is a financial technology firm that enables everyone to invest in private markets. The Republic ecosystem has facilitated over in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and boasts a community of over one million users across 100 countries. Shima Capital. Shima Capital is a global investment fund with traditional venture capital expertise and a broad business network in Silicon Valley and Asia .

Shima Capital is a global investment fund with traditional venture capital expertise and a broad business network in Silicon Valley and . Momentum 6.Momentum 6 is a venture capital, venture builder, research, and marketing firm creating the leading blockchain companies of the future.

With the sponsors vetted and approved, the next steps of HECO Master Builders will focus on project recruitment and services. To serve a variety of projects that are on different tracks and at different stages of development, the HECO team will provide a variety of different support services, including development support, funding, marketing, and more to help enable project growth.

"HECO will provide the winning team for this phase with one-on-one pport suservices, which means that no matter what the stage of the respective project is, they can get the resources they need to grow successfully," said Leo Su, Head of HECO Chain. "The development of public blockchains and the emerging projects built on them has a long way to go. We hope that through our efforts, we can help them grow and make a broader impact on the industry. We welcome submissions from all projects and look forward to reviewing them."

For more information, click here: https://www.hecochain.com/en-us/

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 16.6 million total addresses with 523 million transactions made on the platform.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heco-chain-reveals-top-investors-sponsoring-heco-master-builders-event-301449612.html

SOURCE HECO Chain