Hecla CEO Featured On New York Stock Exchange's Work This Way

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL) today announced the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) released its Work This Way webcast featuring Phil Baker, President and CEO. The webcast is available on the Company's Homepage at www.hecla-mining.com, as well as on the NYSE's Work This Way website ( www.theice.com/wtw).

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

