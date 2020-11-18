Heather Iafrate Of Norseland Inc. Named To IDDBA 2020-21 Board Of Directors

DARIEN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has elected Heather Iafrate, General Manager, Marketing of Norseland Inc. to the 2020-21 IDDBA Board of Directors. She will serve a three-year term alongside other industry leaders.

In addition to now serving on the IDDBA Board of Directors, Heather serves on multiple IDDBA advisory committees, including Events, Next Generation, What's in Store Live and Market Research. IDDBA provides its members with opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities.

Heather is the General Manager of Marketing at Norseland, Inc. managing partner brands and new business development.

"I am honored to be elected to the IDDBA Board of Directors," said Heather Iafrate. "As part of the IDDBA Board, my goals are to attract new talent to our industry and focus on the future of IDDBA by driving sustainability initiatives for specialty cheese brands and manufacturers."

About IDDBA

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. Our membership includes more than 1,500 companies ranging from small independents to the world's largest corporations. IDDBA helps its members enhance their economic position by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities.

IDDBA produces top industry trends reports and original research, and develops training programs on marketing, merchandising, management and operations, food safety, and customer service. The IDDBA show is a vital networking event for the industry, featuring the finest in dairy, deli and bakery. The annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000 registrants, includes more than 800 exhibiting companies, and features distinguished and internationally recognized speakers such as business leaders, key policy makers, former presidents, celebrity chefs, and star athletes.

About Norseland Inc.

TINE, Norseland's parent company, is owned by about 10,000 farmers: their agricultural traditions, knowledge, and passion is the foundation of our business. The Norseland family - farmers, employees, and partners - continue to build a food ecosystem that spans continents and generations.

Good food is the basis for many of life's good moments. So, for us, it's essential that our food is ethically produced with award-winning animal welfare standards, traditional recipes and healthy, clean ingredients.

We aim to cultivate a global mindset that connects families around the dinner table to our farmers and the animals they care for. From the pristine Norwegian countryside to the mineral-rich pastures of Spain and green fields of Ireland, together we're creating a thriving community that takes on social and environmental responsibilities. We understand our contribution impacts current and all future generations; we're committed to doing the right thing today and tomorrow.

We don't just live life: we contribute to the Good Life.

