Heather Hill Healthcare Center Donates $15,600 To Nursing Students

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday of last week, Heather Hill Healthcare Center presented a donation check of $15,600 to the PHSC Foundation. The generous donation will cover $1,300 in tuition for twelve currently enrolled students in the Practical Nursing (PN) program at Pasco Hernando State College. The facility also committed to train, mentor, and provide internships to enrolled nursing students this year.

"Heather Hill Healthcare Center is honored to partner with Pasco-Hernando State College and contribute to the success of our future healthcare heroes," said Christina Brancato, Administrator at Heather Hill Healthcare Center.

NursingProcess.org ranks PHSC's LPN program first of more than 160 LPN programs approved by the Florida Board of Nursing

About Heather Hill Healthcare CenterHeather Hill Healthcare Center is a 120-bed, Joint Commission Accredited, not-for-profit, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in New Port Richey. It is the only skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in West Pasco County equipped with a secure memory care unit. For more information: https://www.hhhcare.org/

About Health Services ManagementHealth Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie StogniewBayshore Marketing Group 317570@email4pr.com 727-316-5578

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heather-hill-healthcare-center-donates-15-600-to-nursing-students-301363808.html

SOURCE Heather Hill Healthcare Center