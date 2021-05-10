Heat Biologics Appoints Anthony Manning, Ph.D. As Chief Scientific Advisor

DURHAM, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced the appointment of Anthony Manning, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Advisor. Dr. Manning will be responsible for strategic initiatives to accelerate the development of Heat Biologics' product portfolio.

Dr. Manning brings over three decades of experience in immunology and autoimmune disease research and development. Most recently, Dr. Manning served as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases. At Momenta, Dr. Manning provided strategic leadership to all research activities, including the discovery and development of three novel autoimmune drug candidates. Momenta was recently acquired by Johnson & Johnson for approximately $6.5 billion. Prior to Momenta, Dr. Manning served as Senior Vice President of Research and Preclinical Development at Aileron Therapeutics, where he oversaw target selection, lead identification and optimization, clinical candidate selection, and IND-enabling studies. Before Aileron, Dr. Manning served as Vice President and Head of Inflammation and Autoimmune Disease Research at Biogen, and previously served as Vice President and Global Therapy Area Head of Inflammation, Autoimmunity & Transplantation Research at Roche. Dr. Manning is a member of the Board Directors of Palatin Technologies, Inc, Chairman of the Institute for Biomedical Entrepreneurship, and an Advisor to the Harvard Medical School Therapeutics Initiative. He is an author and inventor on over 120 publications and patents relating to autoimmune disease and novel drug discovery.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Manning to our team. With his proven track record in the drug discovery, research and development, Dr. Manning will provide strategic leadership and invaluable insight to accelerate the development of our portfolio programs. "

"I am excited to be joining Jeff and the team at Heat Biologics," stated Dr. Manning. "My entire professional career has been aimed at targeting the immune system and Heat's first-in-class pipeline holds immense promise for improving current standard of care. I look forward to working with the team to expand and advance the innovative pipeline programs."

