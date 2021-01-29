Hearty, Wholesome Dishes To Support Immune Systems

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If feeding your family wholesome meals is a daily goal, keep in mind you can serve up tasty foods that also feed your immune system by including ingredients like mushrooms. With their earthy flavor, mushrooms - like many other fruits and vegetables - can also play a positive role in supporting a healthy immune system.

Studies at Oregon State University concluded there are a variety of micronutrients important for supporting a healthy immune system. Consider that three of these nutrients (vitamin D, selenium and B vitamins) can be found in mushrooms, meaning these family-friendly recipes for Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo Risotto; Grilled Portobello Gyros with Yogurt Dill Sauce; Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Lasagna Soup; and Asian Barbecue Sesame Salmon with Noodles and Veggies can help you add all-important nutrients to your family's menu.

Find more ways to add mushrooms to family meals at mushroomcouncil.com.

Grilled Portobello Gyros with Yogurt Dill SauceRecipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"Cook time: 15 minutes Total time: 25 minutes Servings: 4

4 portobello mushrooms1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika2 yellow bell peppers, sliced

Yogurt Dill Sauce:

1 English cucumber, grated1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt1/2 cup sour cream2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil1/2 small lemon, juice only2 cloves garlic, minced1 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon minced fresh dill4 pita breads or naan2 tomatoes, thinly sliced1/2 red onion, thinly sliced1/2 head green lettuce crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Remove stems from mushrooms and brush caps with wet towel. Using spoon, carefully scrape out gills. Slice mushrooms into 1/4-inch pieces and place in medium bowl with olive oil, oregano and smoked paprika.

Preheat indoor grill pan over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and peppers; grill, tossing occasionally, until tender, 5-7 minutes.

To make yogurt dill sauce: Squeeze grated cucumber in clean towel to remove excess liquid. Add to large bowl with yogurt, sour cream, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and dill. Stir to combine.

To serve, place mushrooms and peppers in middle of pita bread. Top with tomatoes, onion, lettuce, feta, if desired, and big dollop of yogurt dill sauce.

Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Lasagna SoupRecipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"Cook time: 30 minutesTotal time: 40 minutes Servings: 4

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil2 cloves garlic, minced1 medium onion, small diced8 ounces crimini mushrooms, sliced1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes2 tablespoons tomato paste2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar1 teaspoon granulated sugar1 tablespoon dried basil1/2 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon oregano1/2 teaspoon black pepper1 bay leaf3 cups vegetable broth6 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces1/2 cup heavy cream5 ounces fresh baby spinach1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, for topping

Heat large pot over medium heat.

Add olive oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions and mushrooms soften, 4-5 minutes.

Add marinara, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, basil, salt, oregano, pepper, bay leaf and broth. Bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to low and simmer.

Add lasagna noodles and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and remove bay leaf.

Stir in heavy cream and spinach until wilted, 2-3 minutes.

Divide between bowls and top with dollop of ricotta and sprinkle of mozzarella.

Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo RisottoRecipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"Cook time: 50 minutes Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes Servings: 4

Chicken:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs salt, to taste pepper, to taste6 tablespoons unsalted butter16 ounces crimini mushrooms, quartered3 zucchini, sliced in half moons3 large carrots, thinly sliced4 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and roughly chopped4 cloves garlic, minced

Orzo:

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth1 tablespoon unsalted butter1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1 small yellow onion, diced2 garlic cloves, minced16 ounces crimini mushrooms, finely chopped1 cup uncooked orzo pasta1/8 teaspoon black pepper1/3 cup white wine1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

To make chicken: Preheat oven to 450 F.

Pat chicken dry. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Sear chicken until browned, 4-5 minutes on each side.

In large bowl, toss mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, garlic and rosemary. On large baking sheet, spread vegetables. Nestle chicken into vegetables. Drizzle with butter and juices from pan.

Bake 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.

To make orzo: In small pot over medium-low heat, warm broth.

Using skillet from chicken, add butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften, 3-4 minutes.

Add orzo and black pepper. Stir and cook 2 minutes. Add white wine and cook until evaporated, about 1 minute.

Add warm broth to orzo 2/3 cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed. Repeat with remaining broth, waiting until last batch is absorbed before adding more. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan.

Serve in individual bowls with chicken and roasted vegetables atop mushroom orzo risotto.

Asian Barbecue Sesame Salmon with Noodles and VeggiesRecipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"Cook time: 30 minutes Total time: 40 minutes Servings: 4

Sauce:

1/2 cup soy sauce2 tablespoons brown sugar1 tablespoon rice vinegar2 cloves garlic, minced1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce (optional)1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil2 tablespoons barbecue sauce2 tablespoons water2 teaspoons cornstarch1 1/2 pounds salmon (4 filets)12 ounces stir-fry (pad thai) rice noodles1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil1 pound white mushrooms, sliced1 cup sugar snap peas1 large broccoli head, cut into bite-size florets2-3 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish sesame seeds, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 F.

In small saucepan, whisk soy sauce; brown sugar; rice vinegar; garlic; ginger; chili garlic sauce, if desired; sesame oil; and barbecue sauce. Bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to simmer.

In small bowl, whisk water and cornstarch. Pour into pan and cook on low, whisking often, until sauce thickens, 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Pour 3 tablespoons sauce into small bowl. Brush salmon filets with reserved sauce and place on baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes, or until salmon is flaky. Discard small bowl sauce if any remains.

Cook stir-fry noodles according to package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside.

Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add sesame oil. Add mushrooms, snap peas and broccoli. Cook, stirring often, until veggies are tender-crisp, 7-8 minutes. Add noodles and remaining sauce from pan; toss to combine.

To serve, divide noodles, veggies and salmon between plates.

Top with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

Michael French mfrench@familyfeatures.com 1-888-824-3337 editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial SyndicateA leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hearty-wholesome-dishes-to-support-immune-systems-301218386.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate