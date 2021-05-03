HeartStitch® Appoints Benjamin S. Carson Sr. To Its Board Of Directors

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartStitch ® has announced the appointment of a renowned Neurosurgeon and former Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to its Board of Directors. Dr. Carson will fill the seat of retired Founder and President Benjamin Brosch.

Dr. Ben Carson Sr. joins the Board of Directors of HeartStitch® Inc.

Dr. Carson's innovative leadership and expertise will add strategic guidance to HeartStitch's Board. The current board membership spans a diversity of industry experts from the fields of corporate law, global finance, intellectual property, education and technology innovations. The addition of Dr. Carson's range of knowledge and experience in medicine, leadership, governmental policy and strategic development will provide additional perspective in HeartStitch's continuing global expanse.

Dr. Carson served as the 17 th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from 2017 to 2021. As Secretary of HUD, he led the agency in many innovative programs focused on advancing economic opportunity; providing safe, fair and affordable housing; spurring reinvestment in communities; reducing homelessness; assisting and promoting self-sufficiency to underserved and vulnerable populations; and helping disaster victims, while emphasizing fiscal responsibility and reductions of regulatory barriers. During his tenure as HUD Secretary, Dr. Carson also led the collaboration of eight federal agencies to establish the White House Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing.

Dr. Benjamin Carson was raised along with his brother Curtis in Detroit and Boston by a single mom. Their mother recognized the importance of education and required her sons to read two books a piece from the Detroit public libraries every week and submit to her written book reports. Their academic performance dramatically improved and ignited a lifelong quest for knowledge. Benjamin went from a failing student to being awarded a scholarship to Yale University receiving a B.A. degree, and then receiving his M.D. from the University of Michigan School of Medicine.

Dr. Carson pursued a career in Neurosurgery in which he is credited with numerous lifesaving and life-changing innovations. His distinguished career in medicine reached beyond the surgical arena and included serving as the Director of the Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery at The Johns Hopkins Medical institutions from 1999 to 2013. Dr. Carson transitioned from his medical career to pursue a passion for community service. Most recently completing his position as the HUD Secretary and joined in the development of new programs and policies to aid in the creation of and access to more affordable and sustainable housing opportunities for community members.

Dr. Carson had the following comments on his appointment to the HeartStitch ® Board of Directors, "I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Tony Nobles for several years. The first time I met him I was duly impressed by his extensive knowledge of pertinent medical issues and the solutions that he offered for resolving them. His innovative skills are extremely impressive, and he has been the inventor of numerous medical devices that save lives and improve the quality of life with minimally invasive techniques. I look forward to working with Tony and the whole Heartstitch ® organization in endeavors that will undoubtedly improve the quality of life for countless individuals."

Prof. Anthony Nobles, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Clinical Proctor of HeartStitch ®, Inc. welcomed Dr. Carson to the HeartStitch ® Board of Directors stating, "Ben has been a great influence on my life, over the many years I have known him he has been a source friendship and guidance. He is truly the most intelligent and honorable man I have ever met. He understands our industry, our technologies and shares our commitment to save and improve the quality of patients' lives by providing our physicians the best technologies for treating structural heart disease."

Dru Dobbs, President of HeartStitch ®, Inc. commented, "Having the brilliant mind of Dr. Carson on our Board is only going to strengthen our company. I personally look forward to working with Dr. Carson, his years of medical knowledge and leadership skills will help drive me and our board to reach our goal of being a premier structural heart company. I look forward to and welcome the input he will have with us as his priorities of saving people's lives and their well-being in his previous endeavors compliment us perfectly at HeartStitch ®."

About HeartStitch ® HeartStitch ® Inc.was founded by Prof. Dr. Anthony Nobles with the intent of leveraging its technologies in the structural heart marketplace. HeartStitch ® is focused on innovative suture-based systems for remotely providing suture repair of structural heart defects and other vascular structures.

The HeartStitch ® products, NovaStitch™, JadeStitch™ and RoseStitch™ are FDA cleared for vascular suturing and cardiovascular suturing in the United States. HeartStitch ® manufactures and markets the NobleStitch™ EL under exclusive license from Nobles Medical Technologies II, Inc. NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for vascular suturing and cardiovascular suturing in the United States and CE Marked for vascular and cardio-vascular suturing and PFO closure in the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan, respectively.

