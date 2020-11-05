Heartland Express, Inc. Receives US EPA 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. ( www.heartlandexpress.com) (HTLD) was honored with a SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Heartland Express' industry leading age of fleet equipment directly contributes to the Company's dedication to clean air and carbon footprint reduction. It has an ongoing commitment of continued investment in its fleet of tractors and technology. Heartland's tractor fleet is equipped with aerodynamic technologies, idle management controls, and speed regulations. These items combined with out-of-route management, biodiesel purchasing, and maintenance efficiency practices all add to the sustainability of Heartland's carbon footprint.

" Our partnership with SmartWay demands consistent, high-level performance year-over-year. This complements our continuous focus on providing a quality experience for our customers, comm unity, and professional drivers", noted Mike Gerdin, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Receiving the SmartWay E xcellence Award six times in the last eight yea rs, is a testament to this partnership and our dedication to protect th e environment. We have made this possible by executing the principles we set forth and continuously striving for innovative yet environmentally friendly solutions."

About Heartland ExpressHeartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com

About SmartWayEPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollutants (NOx, PM, and CO2) contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37 billion in fuel costs - equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 18 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

