Heartland Dental Closes Strategic Transaction With American Dental Partners Incorporated

The affiliation brings together two doctor-led dental service organizations, leveraging complementary strengths to enhance support of doctors as they provide high-quality oral healthcare

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), today announced the closing of its previously announced agreement to enter into a strategic transaction with American Dental Partners Incorporated (ADPI). As the world's largest DSO, Heartland Dental now supports over 2,300 dentists, in more than 1,400 locations across 38 states nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome ADPI into the Heartland Dental family," said Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO.

As a result of the strategic transaction, Heartland Dental will have expanded geographical reach and operational resources to deliver unparalleled value and support to doctors and their teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome ADPI into the Heartland Dental family," said Patrick Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "Together, we will continue to enhance our world-class support for doctors as they provide their patients with the best care, services, and experiences. We combine exceptional and complementary strengths, including American Dental Partners' strong accreditation approach and specialty practices and Heartland Dental's expansive educational resources and leadership training, state-of-the-art equipment, and best-in-class purchasing methods."

Heartland Dental's dedicated teams will now be available to American Dental Partners supported practices to assist with marketing, office operations, information technology, human resources and payor relations. Supported doctors will have the opportunity to benefit from the industry-leading structure, while maintaining a valuable stake in the performance of their practices.

"We are excited to join Heartland Dental's network and gain access to their world-class suite of resources, collaborating to support doctors as they deliver the best patient care," said Kevin Trexler, American Dental Partners CEO. "Our culture compatibility—dedicated to supporting doctors and our team members—is the foundation for supporting dental providers."

The affiliation brings together two leading DSOs with complementary missions, cultures, and organizations. American Dental Partners brings an expansive platform of high-quality practices, including many that are accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Heartland Dental is well known for the extensive resources and support it provides to dental practices, including the nation's best CE and leadership training with state-of-the-art equipment, efficient purchasing methods, and technology.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Heartland Dental in the transaction.

American Dental Partners was advised by Harris Williams.

About Heartland DentalHeartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD. Today, the Effingham, IL-based company is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to over 1,400 dental offices across 38 states. Heartland Dental supports dentists as they deliver high quality care across a spectrum of dental services, and is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com.Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts: Heartland Dental Christy Hakman, Company Communications (217) 821-5287 or chakman@heartland.com

American Dental Partners, Inc. Mark Rutherford, Vice President, Marketing (781) 213-0268 or mrutherford@amdpi.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heartland-dental-closes-strategic-transaction-with-american-dental-partners-incorporated-301312955.html

SOURCE Heartland Dental