Heartcore Gives Back Hardcore To Toys For Tots This December 10th

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes a village to create change. We don't create half of the results we want in this world if we do it alone. That's why for the third straight year, Heartcore Business is joining forces with Toys for Tots to create Christmas magic for the San Diego community.

After filling two moving trucks with toys in 2020, Heartcore Business and their Founder and Queen Visionary, Shanda Sumpter , wanted to raise the stakes for 2021. Sumpter never wants a child to wake up on Christmas morning and find nothing under their tree. So with an original goal of raising $45,000, now over $85,000, to fill three moving trucks with toys, Heartcore set out to save Christmas.

"I know that every single one of us has hard moments in our lives. I remember being so broke it hurt. My aunt and uncle even took me in for a whole year because my mom couldn't afford me," recalls Sumpter of her childhood. "Now to be in a place where we can give like this is super powerful. It's one thing to write a check, it's another thing to get your hands dirty. It changes the whole experience."

And changing the whole experience they are. Sumpter and her team have already surpassed their goal of filling three trucks and have now upped their goal to filling four!

Join the Heartcore Business team and their families on Friday, December 10th from 8:00am to 11:00am as they shop till they drop at the Walmart Supercenter located on 1550 Leucadia Blvd in Encinitas. The gifts purchased will then be wrapped with Christmas cheer before being donated to Toys for Tots.

