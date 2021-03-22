Hearing Aids Disguised As Earbuds: The New High-Tech Signia Active X Delivers Optimized Hearing Performance Without The Stigma To Attract More Wearers

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovation leader Signia today announces the general availability of its latest game-changing hearing aids, Signia Active X, that enhance human performance by providing high-tech hearing support in a discreet earbud form factor. The all-new hearing aids feature breakthrough signal processing technology for optimized hearing in any environment, while its earbud design ensures enhanced hearing without the stigma.

Unlike traditional earbuds, Signia Active's proven hearing technology is laser focused and tailored to the wearer's unique needs, making hearing in any situation precise and personalized. Whether filtering out specific, distracting background noise or focusing in on a conversation, Signia Active optimizes one's human performance through enhanced hearing in any situation.

Signia Active hearing aids can be popped in for parts of one's day when in need of a hearing boost, or worn all day long for non-stop hearing performance and comfort anytime, anywhere.

"Consumer trends in product design and functionality are increasingly impacting the hearing industry; no longer is it sufficient to provide consumers with a high-performing hearing aid that fails to meet modern design standards," stated Dr. Tish Ramirez, Vice President of Professional Relations and Product Management. "Signia Active introduces a breakthrough device that shatters the traditional definition of a hearing aid and provides consumers with a way to level-up their hearing performance without sacrificing personal style."

Standard consumer earbuds simply play back content, while over-the-counter "hearables'' also amplify the sounds surrounding the wearer. However, neither are programmed by a hearing care professional to meet the wearer's unique hearing needs. Signia Active is quickly and easily fit by a hearing care professional to create a sound profile that's perfectly tailored to the wearer's hearing ability and needs.

Signia Active: A new era in hearing technology

Signia Active provides customized technology with advanced hearing support in the functional design of an earbud. Backed by Signia's proven hearing technology, wearers can gain the performance edge they need to perform exceptionally no matter where they are.

Whether walking in a crowded street, working in an open-plan office, or dining in a busy restaurant, high-levels of ambient noise make holding conversations a significant challenge - even for those with mild hearing loss. Signia Active addresses these challenges with the true-to-life sound of Signia Xperience technology and its innovative Dynamic Soundscape Processing, which delivers enhanced sound and speech clarity in every situation, even when moving.

Signia Active also features portable rechargeability, delivering up to 18 hours of use per charge, including up to 5 hours of streaming, or up to a full 21 hours without streaming. Its pocket-sized charging case provides easy carrying and charging on-the-go, so those with active lifestyles can perform optimally all day long. Signia Active also features a quick-fit technology that allows the earbuds to be popped in and out at one's convenience, yet still remain firmly and comfortably in place.

The new hearing aids from Signia are available in two models: Signia Active and Signia Active Pro. Signia Active is a starter option for those in need of a hearing edge in noisy situations, while Signia Active Pro is for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. Both models are available in the color combinations of White and Rose Gold, Black and Silver, or All-Black.

The Signia app: Modern care around the clock at the tap of a finger

Through the Signia app (iOS and Android), wearers have access to hearing aid controls, streaming capabilities with multiple devices, tinnitus therapy, Signia Telecare for remote care support, the new Face Mask Mode for better speech understanding through masks, and much more.

The app also includes the Signia Assistant, which leverages artificial intelligence to continuously optimize the performance of the device by learning in real time the wearer's individual preferences, for the most personalized hearing experience possible.

"Today's consumers are increasingly focused on health, wellness, and overall performance optimization. This trend has spurred new wearable and bio-wearable product categories that are enabling consumers to live their best lives," added Ramirez.

"Signia Active is for those who strive for peak performance across all areas of their lives, and continuously leverage new technologies to reach that state. Hearing is critically important to optimal performance - personally and professionally - and Signia Active ensures that you never miss a beat."

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge - to Be Brilliant.

