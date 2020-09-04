Hear From CEO Of The World's Leading Supply Chain Platform From Your Laptop

Girish Rishi of Blue Yonder to keynote virtual season kickoff of the Economic Club of Phoenix, hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Phoenix is ready to open up its 2020-21 season entirely online with keynote speaker Girish Rishi, CEO of Blue Yonder, formerly JDA Software.

While the Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) will be virtual for the first time, the series, now in its 36 th season, will provide the exclusive executive insights it's known for on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. MST.

Rishi was appointed CEO of Blue Yonder in January 2017. Under his leadership, the company launched a portfolio on the cloud that utilizes machine learning and insights from the intelligent edge — allowing clients to forecast demand and supply, fulfill into omni-channels, and effectively plan their workforce — vastly expanded its ecosystem of partners and geographical coverage, redefined its core values (becoming a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in the process), and navigated a 2020 rebrand from its previous name, JDA Software.

An avid reader, traveler, and self-described recovering product manager, Rishi leverages the experience he gained in product development and go-to-market while leading Motorola's Enterprise division, Symbol Technologies' EMEA operations, and Tyco International's retail solutions business and North America services business.

Join us live on Zoom Wednesday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are available for $50.

This event also features a bonus Economic Minute speaker Dennis Hoffman, director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business, who will provide updates on the evolving economic situations impacting the Valley and beyond.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

