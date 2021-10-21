Healthy Northeast Ohio Welcomes Ashland County To Its Regional Population Health Data Collaborative

Healthy Northeast Ohio, the online resource for regional population health data in Northeast Ohio, announced today a new partnership with Ashland County to provide access to free county-specific population health data.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Northeast Ohio , the online resource for regional population health data, is pleased to announce the addition of Ashland County to its website. The web-based platform's regional footprint now reaches eight counties, providing users with free access to population health data, including over 275 health indicators from more than 30 data sources, evidence-based practices and information about regional health resources and activities. This regional approach to data sharing among partners through Healthy Northeast Ohio helps expand community health knowledge and improve population health efforts and planning.

Partners in Ashland County will be able to use Healthy Northeast Ohio to:

Access more than 275 health and quality-of-life data indicators.

View over 250 demographics variables available at the state, county and zip code levels.

Map and visualize data, plus generate custom data reports.

Examine zip code and census tract level maps of socioeconomic needs.

Browse a database of over 2,000 evidence-based practices and programs.

Visit county-specific pages with local data, priorities, health improvement strategies and resources.

Track progress towards county goals.

Utilize a community health needs assessment creation tool.

"Ashland County Health Department is pleased to partner with Healthy Northeast Ohio on this exciting adventure," said Vickie Taylor, health commissioner of the Ashland County Health Department. "We are gearing up for our next community health needs assessment and the data provided from Healthy NEO will give us a great starting point."

The geographic footprint of Healthy Northeast Ohio includes Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Healthy Northeast Ohio's repository of population health data allows hospitals, public health departments, community-based organizations and philanthropic agencies to work collaboratively to improve community health outcomes. Launched in 2019, Healthy Northeast Ohio is a joint effort between The Center for Health Affairs and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and is funded through a grant from the HealthComp Foundation .

"Healthy Northeast Ohio is excited to welcome Ashland County to the platform," said Christine Dodd, JD, executive director of member programming for The Center for Health Affairs. "In a year filled with impactful community partnerships for Healthy Northeast Ohio, we are continually and consistently appreciative of the community health efforts made by all partners in our eight-county service area."

Healthy Northeast Ohio will offer a county-specific training webinar to familiarize partners with the new content and features to optimize site utilization in the coming weeks. The Ashland County webinar will be held on Nov. 9, 2021. This event is free and open to all, but registration is required.

County-level data for all of Health Northeast Ohio's county partners can be viewed at www.healthyneo.org , along with other resources and community health information.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

Press Contact: Tracy Wise2162553695 http://www.neohospitals.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-northeast-ohio-welcomes-ashland-county-to-its-regional-population-health-data-collaborative-301405391.html

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs