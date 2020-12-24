Healthy Kitchen 101 Becomes First Recipe Website Ever To Offer Complete RDA-compliant Meal Plans (with FREE Access)

Meal plans with chef-adjusted and nutritionist-approved recipes are being released on HealthyKitchen101.com, the first and only recipe website to fully offer this feature to date.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, health-conscious cooks can now find wholesome and balanced meal plans that follow the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) on HealthyKitchen101.com, announced Luna Regina, founder of the leading healthy recipe website.

"We 've been working very hard over the past several years to develop a collection of delicious recipes that are compliant with the latest health standards," stated Regina, who has a diploma in Nutrition and one in Diet Planning and Weight Management.

The recipes used in the meal plans are created by Regina and refined by a professional chef for taste and presentation. Each and every one of them is then audited by a registered dietitian nutritionist for nutritional content.

"A random combination of healthy recipes does not guarantee a balanced meal. You have to account for the total calories, protein, fat, carbs, and sodium, among other nutrients and ingredients. This can be tedious and time-consuming, so people are sometimes hesitant about making healthy meals at home. Our meal plans take care of everything so you can focus on the cooking."

According to Regina, the nutritional content of every meal plan falls within the daily allowances recommended by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences.

The meal plans are designed for generally healthy people with no specific health conditions or special nutritional requirements. Each plan is a complete meal with a main dish, plus a side dish, beverage, and/or dessert. The plans are conveniently tagged as breakfast, lunch, or dinner for easy selection and navigation.

Established in 2017, Healthy Kitchen 101 has since been introducing people to hundreds of recipes that cover a wide spectrum of nutritional needs. You can find recipes for a vegetarian frozen fruit smoothie, a low-carb shrimp salad, or nutrient-dense foods such as chicken alfredo, baked pork chops, and chicken and rice casserole. Complex dishes such as healthy meatloaf recipe or chicken and sausage gumbo are also featured.

The meal plans are currently accessible free of charge and without subscription on HealthyKitchen101.com. This ground-breaking feature is just one among many to be implemented on the website within the next year. It 's the first step toward a mobile-based app to offer customized meal plans based on user-specific nutritional and caloric need s, according to Regina.

Within the next six months, the company is aiming to formulate nutritional plans covering all three main meals and snacks for the day.

"Nowadays, more people than ever are realizing the link between nutrition and physical-mental wellbeing. Millions come to Healthy Kitchen 101 via social media and our home site for recipe inspiration every month," says Regina. 'The RDA-compliant meal plans are part of our efforts to remove obstacles to healthy eating and motivate people to stay on track with wellness."

About the Company

HealthyKitchen101.com is a website whose mission is to make science-based eating more delicious, effortless, and approachable for the general public. It features chef-adjusted and nutritionist-approved recipes in addition to buying guides and reviews for kitchen appliances. Founded by Luna Regina in 2017, the website is now a go-to resource for home cooks and food lovers from all over the world looking for ideas and inspiration for healthy home-made meals.

Contact Information

HEALTHY KITCHEN 101, LLC100 Pine Street, Suite 1250 San Francisco, CA 94111Website: https://healthykitchen101.com/ Facebook Instagram PinterestPhone number: (408) 493-0350Email address: luna@healthykitchen101.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-kitchen-101-becomes-first-recipe-website-ever-to-offer-complete-rda-compliant-meal-plans-with-free-access-301198381.html

SOURCE Healthy Kitchen 101