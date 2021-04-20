Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) Announces The Addition Of Dr. Joel Kahn, Renowned Integrative Cardiologist, To Its Medical Board

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) (the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products for heart and brain health through its subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, is excited to announce that Dr. Joel Kahn, M.D., a world-renowned, triple board-certified cardiology specialist, has joined Healthy Extracts Inc. Dr. Kahn has utilized BergametNA Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ with thousands of patients and has seen positive arterial age reversal, arterial flexibility and cardiovascular benefits.

"We are so excited to welcome Dr. Joel Kahn, one of the few triple-certified cardiologists in the entire U.S., to our Medical Board," stated Duke Pitts, director, president and CEO of Healthy Extracts Inc. "Dr. Kahn's agreement to join our medical board, based on CIMT results of our heart health products, is truly an exciting development. His addition rounds out our incredibly talented and specialized group of doctors and athletes who are committed to the company's 'Live Life Young Again' philosophy. Dr. Kahn will be instrumental in expanding our doctor-to-doctor and consumer sales." Anyone interested in improving their heart health should watch this informative video.

"My cardiology career spans over 30 years," states Dr. Kahn. "I have studied natural health, integrative cardiology and wellness cardiology for over a decade, and I am extremely excited to be involved with the Healthy Extracts Inc. medical board. After all of the research that I have personally conducted and the recent clinical studies that I have confirmed, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™, the main ingredient in BergametNA's proprietary formulations, is the super fruit alternative to prescribed cholesterol management medications in many instances. I believe it is imperative that physicians across North America be made aware of the virtues of BergametNA's product line and how it can help doctors help their patients naturally."

About Healthy Extracts Inc.

"Live Life Young Again" Healthy Extracts Inc. (OCTQB: HYEX) serves as a platform for developing and acquiring complementary companies that feature science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-margin and high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market - the first two multimillion-dollar examples of which have already been launched.

Company subsidiaries BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN) are providers of nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements, including the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™, the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids available anywhere in the world and exclusive to BergametNA in North America and backed by 17 clinical studies. UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy, and have multiple intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing the company's portfolio. UBN has six unique formulation patents - two issued and four pending.

For more information visit: www.healthyextractsinc.com, www.bergametna.com or www.fuel4thought.com

