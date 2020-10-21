Healthy Crunch Reinvents The Classic PB&J With World's First Keto-Certified Chia Jam And Exclusive Line Of Seed Butters

These innovative products launch in the U.S. this fall.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For Healthy Crunch, 2020 has been jam-packed with innovation. In an industry disrupting move, the Canadian-based company is launching the world's first Keto-Certified Chia Jam. This launch coincides with the company's flavorful line of Seed Butters. Both products are School Approved, which means they are allergen-friendly, gluten-free, peanut-free, low in sugar, and high in fiber.For parents working from home, these healthy pantry staples have redefined the meaning of a healthy, easy snack.

"Consumers and retailers are hungry for innovation, but if you're too innovative neither will understand what you're creating. We chose to reinvent jam and peanut butter because they're two categories that are always found in the pantry," says Founder, Registered Dietitian and Chef Julie Bednarski. "These Chia Jams and Seed Butters are a healthy middle ground — classics that have been reinvented to be low in sugar, more nutritious and taste better than before."

Making low-sugar products is what Healthy Crunch is known for. After struggling to find healthy snacks herself, Bednarski was inspired to recreate her childhood favorites. Unlike traditional jam, which is high in sugar, Healthy Crunch's Keto Chia Jam is naturally sweetened with only 2 grams of sugar per serving. Chia seeds provide extra protein, fibre and omega-3 fats. Similarly, the company's line of Seed Butters only contain 1 to 3 grams of sugar per serving. All Healthy Crunch products are dietician and chef-approved.

To those who haven't eaten jam since childhood, Bednarski has one message: "It's time to enjoy your jam again."

To schedule an interview or request samples of the Healthy Crunch School Approved line please contact Maria-Teresa at mariateresa@onqcommunications.ca.

About Healthy CrunchHealthy Crunch, a division of The Whole Living Kitchen Inc., is on a mission to innovate everyday foods by making them healthier and better tasting. The company has experienced rapid growth in both Canada and the US. It has successfully launched Canada's first allergen-friendly Trail Mix, while its new School Approved line helps parents quickly identify peanut-free and allergen-friendly products. Healthy Crunch products are made in Canada using whole food real ingredients. Learn more at healthycrunch.com Follow Healthy Crunch on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-crunch-reinvents-the-classic-pbj-with-worlds-first-keto-certified-chia-jam-and-exclusive-line-of-seed-butters-301157132.html

SOURCE Healthy Crunch