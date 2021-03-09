Healthy Boost Is Bringing Health & Wealth To Inner City Communities

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Boost is a well-known juice bar company that is launching an initiative to bring affordable natural and organic meats and produce to urban areas.

Covid has exposed the unequal health conditions in our inner-city environments, which is largely due to the lack of healthy eating options and Healthy Boostaims to fix this divide.

We are launching a nationwide Supermarket Acquisition campaign converting privately owned supermarkets to Healthy Boost Bargain Barns,the co-operatives purchasing power will be able to compete in pricing with big box stores like Walmart and Kmart, passing these savings on to inner-city communities. We will keep the regular grocery options while adding on an extra variety of Natural and Organic meats & produce.

Community Benefits:

Access to affordable Natural and Organic Meats and produce

1st time homeowner down payment grants, we intend to give an eligible community family a Home Down Payment Grant once a year

Community Co-operative Ownership, we will offer ownership shares to the residents of the community the Healthy Boost Bargain Barn is located in

is located in Nutritional Education, each location will have a nutritional assistance desk with a licensed nutritionist answering questions and suggesting foods to assist with elements like diabetes and high blood pressure

We will inspire community customer loyalty because they if they shop at a Healthy Boost Bargain Barn in benefits their community.

To find out when we will be bringing a Healthy Boost Bargain Barnto your area and making a 1st time Homeowners Down Payment Grant Available in your community as well as investment opportunities please follow us on social media.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyBoost.life/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/healthyboost_life/

http://healthyboost.life/

