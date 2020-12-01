HealthWell Foundation Reopens Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Fund

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation ®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is excited to announce that it has reopened its fund to assist individuals living with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $15,000 in medication copayment and insurance premium assistance for a 12-month grant period to eligible patients who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level. Since originally opening the SLE Fund in September 2011, HealthWell has awarded over $28 million in financial assistance through more than 11,000 copayment grants.

In addition to reopening the fund, the HealthWell Foundation is honored to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America™ (LFA). Through the new partnership, both organizations will cross refer people to valuable support resources, promote special initiatives within the lupus community, and work together to develop strategies and programs to assist more people with lupus in need. By combining their strengths, the Foundations stand ready to provide essential financial and educational resources to those living with lupus.

"We are proud to partner with a nationally recognized organization such as the HealthWell Foundation to bring vital financial resources to people with lupus to help them pay for their medical treatments," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "Enhancing the ability of people with lupus to be compliant with their treatment regimen by offering financial resources for copayment and premium assistance is key for them to be able to treat and manage this debilitating, potentially fatal disease. Thank you to the HealthWell Foundation and its financial supporters for recognizing this critical need and in turn helping us expand the many support services we offer individuals living with lupus."

About Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)SLE, commonly called lupus, is a serious chronic autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks and destroys healthy tissue causing pain and inflammation. The disease can affect many parts of the body including the skin, heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and joints. Common symptoms of lupus include swelling of the joints or joint pain, fever, chest pain, hair loss, light sensitivity, and fatigue. The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that there are approximately 1.5 million Americans affected by all forms of lupus. Lupus is most common in women between the ages of 15-44, but also occurs in men, children and teenagers. For additional information, visit www.lupus.org.

"Since launching our SLE fund in 2011, providing financial assistance to individuals living with lupus has been a priority for HealthWell. We are proud to reopen the fund and to be able to offer both copayment and premium assistance options for those living with this devastating disease," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "Treatment costs for lupus patients can, and often do, create financial barriers to care. For many, these financial challenges make proper treatment unattainable. It is only through the dedicated support of our donors that we are able to help SLE patients overcome these obstacles by providing access to life-changing medical treatments. No one should have to forgo critical medical treatments simply because of the cost and we are honored that, through this fund, we will be able to provide a financial lifeline so those living with SLE can focus on treatments and quality of life, not mounting medical bills."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell FoundationA nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 70 disease areas for more than 500,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $1.6 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 33rd on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Lupus Foundation of AmericaThe Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

