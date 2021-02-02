HealthTensor Raises $5 Million To Augment Medical Diagnosis With AI

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTensor, an artificial intelligence company that is creating software to help augment medical decision making, announced today that it has raised a $5 million seed round of financing led by Calibrate Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, and Susa Ventures. The round also includes top-rated hospitals and physicians, including a Medical Officer at Amazon Health. Funds will be used to scale the company's software engineering and implementation team to keep up with demand from major health systems.

HealthTensor's software acts as a layer of intelligence between physicians and the troves of raw medical data from any given patient, which is often more than any individual doctor can handle. HealthTensor uses advanced algorithms to do AI-enabled diagnosis, ensuring no medical condition is overlooked. It was designed from the ground up with the physician workflow in mind, enabling frictionless adoption of the product by users.

"HealthTensor makes me a better doctor because it allows me to spend less time in front of the computer and more time in front of the patient," said Dr. Tasneem Bholat, an early user of HealthTensor's software. "HealthTensor synthesizes all the data from the patient's chart, saving me from doing chart biopsy and surfacing diagnoses I might have otherwise missed."

To date, HealthTensor has helped physicians write more than 2,000 notes and has identified overlooked medical conditions in 95% of cases. HealthTensor's software is currently integrated within several hospitals and will expand to many more in the coming months.

"We think of HealthTensor as an AI-powered medical resident that is focused specifically on the tedious, data-driven aspects of medicine, which is what computers do best," said Eli Ben-Joseph, co-founder and CEO of HealthTensor. "Many doctors are forced to spend a majority of their day focused on data aggregation from medical records, which leads to missed diagnoses, patient dissatisfaction, and physician burnout. HealthTensor frees up the physician to focus on the conceptual and emotional aspects of medicine, which is what humans do best."

"HealthTensor makes doctors' lives easier and helps provide better patient care ultimately generating revenue for hospitals, making it one of the rare startups that has massive global potential for both patients and healthcare providers," said Jason Schoettler, general partner at Calibrate Ventures.

"It's rare to see a tool that benefits multiple constituencies within a hospital or medical system, but HealthTensor has done just that," said David Waxman, partner at TenOneTen Ventures. "HealthTensor's software leads to improved clinical outcomes, benefiting patients, doctors, and hospitals alike, and we see great potential for the company as it expands into more exam rooms."

About HealthTensorHealthTensor is building AI-powered healthcare, starting with diagnostic algorithms. HealthTensor's product analyzes doctors' notes and lab results to accurately diagnose patients, and writes diagnoses, including required billing data, back into the medical record. It is the only product on the market that saves doctors time, improves patient outcomes, and increases revenue. HealthTensor is carving a path to bring top tier medicine to every physician and patient worldwide.

