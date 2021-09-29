HealthPlanOne Achieves Licensed Health Agent Hiring Goals, Employing Record Number Of Agents For Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

TRUMBULL, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPlanOne, a leading sales and marketing organization operating across multiple segments of the Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, announced today it is on track to achieve its ambitious 2021 Licensed Health Agent hiring goal, and has partnered with accredited universities in key markets to prepare for the 2022 recruitment period.

HealthPlanOne foresees an active 2021 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), and anticipates assisting a record number of customers with Medicare enrollment and supporting health plan decisions. AEP takes place from October 15 to December 7 and it allows Medicare beneficiaries to make changes to their plan, switch plans, or disenroll from a plan.

"We set high expectations for our recruiting teams, and they've delivered a record number of agents to serve our customers with health insurance decision making," said HealthPlanOne Founder and CEO Bill Stapleton. "We see this as an opportunity for our agents to achieve the American Dream - giving them the tools to succeed and the opportunity for upward mobility and a lucrative career - while also assisting others by simplifying difficult healthcare decisions."

To meet ambitious goals and support future recruiting efforts, the company has partnered with accredited universities like Arizona State University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of Texas at San Antonio, as well as others to offer recent graduates viable career opportunities. HealthPlanOne will host job fairs and hiring events across the country with affiliated schools in order to continue hiring talented individuals.

The company prioritized hiring in key markets like Texas, Arizona and Florida, where HealthPlanOne was recently named one of Orlando's Top Workplaces by The Orlando Sentinel.

In addition, HealthPlanOne emphasized supporting military members and their families throughout the recruitment period. The company is building relationships with organizations supporting veterans in order to expand career opportunities for veterans and their families.

"During the pandemic, recruiting became more challenging than ever, but the team rose to the challenge and is closing in on achieving its hiring goals," said HealthPlanOne Senior Vice President for Human Resources Jennifer Fox. "The response has been invigorating and we're pleased about the quality and quantity of our candidates."

HealthPlanOne's mission is to help 65+ consumers choose the right Medicare plan at the right price, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Key benefits include:

High earning potential : Top agents earn more than $100,000 per year.

per year. Rewards : The company offers high performers free vacations and more.

Flexibility : Workplace and hours are flexible.

Best-in-Class Training : Get licensed for free and receive training to succeed quickly and become a Medicare expert.

Analytics Advantage : A proprietary, AI-based platform delivers agents higher quality leads to make sales easier.

To apply for a position with HealthPlanOne, visit HealthPlanOne.com/careers . To receive updates on HealthPlanOne's ongoing recruitment campaign, follow HealthPlanOne on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About HealthPlanOneHealthPlanOne is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. HealthPlanOne's mission is to "de-complexify" Medicare for customers across the country to match each customer with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne's highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest performing lead generation, member acquisition and retention teams in the industry. With nine locations across the country, HealthPlanOne serves consumers in every state. In 2020, HealthPlanOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HealthPlanOne.com.

