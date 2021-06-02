Healthpeak Properties To Present At Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference at 11:00 a.

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 and is accessible to registered REITweek participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link: https://reit.cventevents.com/event/9ac7b1ee-9a29-4267-90e9-9084f918d0f0/summary

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

