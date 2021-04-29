DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 21, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns Vice President - Corporate Finance and Investor Relations 720-428-5400

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-301280604.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.