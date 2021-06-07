HealthPay24 Launches First Ever Retail Solution Allowing Providers To Reconcile All Healthcare Transactions In One, Single View

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPay24 ® has revolutionized healthcare payments with the launch of its new Retail solution by allowing providers to accept payments for all retail and general ledger healthcare transactions in a single...

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPay24 ® has revolutionized healthcare payments with the launch of its new Retail solution by allowing providers to accept payments for all retail and general ledger healthcare transactions in a single view. HealthPay24 Retail offers a transparent financial payment and reconciliation process while significantly improving cost efficiency. Healthcare providers will no longer have to jump from system-to-system for reporting, payments, balance postings, and bill reconciliation.

HealthPay24's new Retail solution saves providers money, time, and lowers the risk of human error.

"With the release of the new Retail solution, our platform can provide a unified patient and retail payment experience that consumers and providers have been asking for - a single payment and reporting solution for all healthcare scenarios," says Fred Sheffield, Chief Revenue Officer at HealthPay24.

HealthPay24 now offers hospitals and healthcare providers a single system to collect on all accounts receivable and other miscellaneous items, whether it is a deductible, copay, or retail items like therapy items, hearing aids, spa memberships, etc.

The organization is unique in offering healthcare providers a platform that manages any consumer transaction from payment acceptance, reporting, reconciliation, and posting to their patient billing or general ledger. As the first solution of its kind in the healthcare industry, the Retail tool supports building SKU items, product catalogs, order management, coupons, discounts, and sales tax calculations at point-of-sale.

HealthPay24 is a twenty-year veteran in the healthcare industry, offering an all-in-one consumer payment platform designed to help you create trust with your patients externally while operating more efficiently internally. www.healthpay24.com

