Healthfully™ Releases Update To Integrated Consumer Health Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced today the release of a new version of its platform that significantly extends its capability to unify and simplify the healthcare experience for all. The new feature set supports both the ongoing enterprise rollout of Healthfully at Flagler Health+ and the company's customers in the education and corporate markets.

Key functionality in the latest release includes:

New patient portal. Permits portal access for patients and consumers to view their records and manage other Healthfully app functions. The portal integrates administrative and clinical data — including from community providers — and presents information in a visually clear and appealing way.

Device integration. Fitness trackers and many other remote devices can be fully integrated with Healthfully, boosting value for remote and virtual care.

Expansion of the Patient Healthboard.This "home screen" displays relevant information and choices to help patients easily navigate the steps in their care. Three new additions have been released:

Social History and Family History join existing selections for Activity, Medications, Lab Results, Immunizations, and Conditions.



A new Health Record choice where patients and their authorized representatives can view and download continuity of care documents (CCD). Users can also transmit this data via link in an email or in one of their active chats.



An Activity Log that tracks any action taken to view, download to transmit a patient's CCD.

Heightened security features. Users can enable multi-factor authentication to further secure access to their account.

Infrastructure enhancements.Key updates to increase platform performance, scalability, and redundancy.

"This release advances our strategy to deliver the kind of unified, single access portal as part of a comprehensive experience platform that healthcare requires," said Paul Viskovich, CEO, Healthfully. "We are continuing to execute on our customer-driven roadmap to enhance this platform."

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. www.healthfully.io

