Healthfully And Health By Design Enter Reseller Agreement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions provider, and Health by Design (HBD), a fully integrated workplace health and safety programs company, today announced a partnership, under which HBD will market Healthfully's consumer health platform throughout Australia. The company's HBD International subsidiary will also promote Healthfully in the U.S.

Healthfully simplifies the healthcare experience for patients, providers, families, and communities. Its unified platform gives providers a unique digital front door leading to a comprehensive set of services addressing multiple health and wellness touchpoints in the patient journey. Healthfully goes beyond the capabilities of patient engagement tools by delivering together collaboration, support, and incentives for better health. Healthfully @ Work uses the platform to support employer and college back-to-work/back-to-school programs with testing, tracking, prevention education, and ongoing support.

Health By Design offers programs in health and wellness, mental fitness, injury prevention, and executive health and performance to a wide range of industries and diverse workforce cultures and work environments. The company offerings are on-site and online and include train-the-trainer and consulting services.

"Health by Design is a leader in the workplace health and wellness space with a long history of client success and employee engagement," said Paul Viskovich, CEO of Healthfully. "We are pleased to be working with HBD to expand internationally."

"We are always seeking ways to add value for our clients," said Greg McLoughlin, Managing Director of Health By Design. "Healthfully's technology is a natural complement to our range of targeted employee wellness programs."

In addition, Healthfully plans to use resources and industry knowledge provided by Health By Design to populate the platform with content.

For more information on the Healthfully and HBD International solutions, please visit https://www.healthfully.io/, https://www.healthbydesign.com.au/, and https://www.hbdinternational.com/.

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health, providing enterprise organizations with a white-labeled, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve value-based care and population health management goals. Headquarters are in Los Angeles with regional offices in Florida and New York. For more information, please visit www.healthfully.io and LinkedIn: Healthfully

About Health by Design

For over 25 years, Health by Design has provided industry-leading, fully integrated workplace health and safety programs. Health by Design works across a variety of industry sectors, with a focus on sustainable behavioural change and total population engagement across diverse workforce cultures and work environments.

Health by Design programs cover numerous risk areas, ranging from high performance to injury risk, general health, mental health and safety. Unlike many workplace health initiatives, Health By Design programs, services and materials are designed to engage the total workforce population. The Health By Design team has helped organisations throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

Media Contacts:

Don Fallati

Healthfully

don@healthfully.io

Simon Hepburn

Healthfully Australia

simon@healthfully.io

Sarah Kidd

Health By Design

skidd@healthbydesign.com.au

