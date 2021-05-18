HealthCrowd Introduces Industry-First Communications Orchestration Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare announced today its evolution from digital communications solution to orchestration platform. HealthCrowd provides risk-bearing entities and the vendors that support them with the capability to control, coordinate and monitor all communications activity in an ecosystem.

Few health plans are aware of all the communications a member receives, at what frequency or how it was perceived.

Since inception, HealthCrowd has been working with managed care organizations nationally to enable their digital strategy. Today, the company has a footprint in 34 states. As the first to power digital outreach for health plans at scale, HealthCrowd developed unique foresight into potential problems and opportunities that might arise in the future. Orchestration was a natural evolution based on many interactions with its customers about their frustrations and unmet needs.

Many organizations operate in silos, outreaching to members as needed but detached from the member experience. No one entity coordinates the disparate member communications from different departments and vendors. To make matters worse, providers and pharmacies often reach out to the same members, sometimes with overlapping messages. The result is bombardment and confusion at best, abrasion and dissatisfaction at worst.

"Few health plans are aware of all the communications a member receives, when they were received, at what frequency, or how it was perceived by a member," said Neng Bing Doh, CEO of HealthCrowd. "With peaking consumerism and escalating digital health activity, there's no time to waste in rising above the noise."

Many HealthCrowd customers are already benefiting from the platform. As an example, in 2020, the company orchestrated communications to over 5M members across two dozen states for a national health insurer. These communications drove measurable healthy actions across the spectrum from gap closure to addressing social determinants of health.

The secret sauce is HealthCrowd's Best Next Nudge™ technology which gives its customers the ability to unify, harmonize and optimize individualized communications across their organization and ecosystem. With this technical innovation, HealthCrowd easily deals with scale, complexity and an almost infinite set of use cases.

"HealthCrowd is attacking a problem that anyone who has had to deal with the healthcare system can identify with," said Mykel Sprinkles, Partner at TVC Capital and investor in the company. "The data and insights they continue to amass are changing the game and shaping the segment. We are proud to back a company that is doing well by doing good."

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd orchestrates healthcare communications that drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.healthcrowd.com

