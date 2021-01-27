HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $180 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The Company's sponsor is owned by affiliates of HealthCor Management, L.P., which manages approximately $2.7 billion in assets across long/short and long only healthcare funds, and Catalio Capital Management, LP, a private equity firm that invests in breakthrough biomedical technology companies. The Company will be led by Christopher Gaulin, as Chief Executive Officer, Joe Healey, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and George Petrocheilos, as President. The Company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "HCAQ" beginning on January 27, 2021.

Jefferies LLC is serving as sole book-running manager for this offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, telephone: 877-821-7388 or email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 26, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

