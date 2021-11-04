Healthcare Triangle Releases Methodology For Blockchain Transformation For Pharma Supply Chain

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud and data transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Blockedge Glu, which provides a framework and methodology for a blockchain transformation of pharma supply chain eco system in partnership with blockedge.io a leading blockchain transformation provider.

Creating end-to-end visibility in supply chain management and maintaining prescription drug traceability and integrity hold utmost importance in the pharmaceutical industry, which is currently accelerated by the compliance requirements DSCSA from FDA.

"FDA's requirements alone are not the driving factor behind accelerating the blockchain transformation of pharma supply chain", says Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle, Suresh Venkatachari. Per BIS Research, Pharma companies currently lose $200 billion a year to counterfeit drugs. The health issues caused by such drugs are alarming to an extent WHO (World Health Organization) has also gotten involved in solving this problem using Blockchain.

"Blockchain is the best track & trace solution available for us today, giving complete end-to-end supply chain visibility, thus can make a significant difference, if adopted right." Venkatachari continued, "Blockedge Glu is designed to make this adoption right by addressing major challenges involved by providing a framework which reduces the complexities of integrating existing large and complex IT systems with one or more blockchain networks while also providing a transformation methodology that servers as a playbook for IT and business leaders to implement, what's becoming to be, the multi-year transformation program."

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations—including hospitals and health systems and health plans—as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

