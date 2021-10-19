Healthcare Triangle Partners With Google Cloud To Accelerate Cloud Transformation For Healthcare And Life Sciences Organizations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company") a leading provider of cloud and data transformation solutions in healthcare and life sciences, is pleased to announce that it has advanced to Google Cloud Premier Partner status. This advancement to 'Premier' status is based on its success in building, deploying, and managing Google Cloud solutions for regulated healthcare and life sciences organizations and building massive data analytics platforms on Google Cloud's highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

Through the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Healthcare Triangle solves healthcare and life sciences organizations' complex challenges with innovative solutions in areas such as data analytics, AI, security, compliance, blockchain capabilities, cloud DevOps and other key cloud products. With the Premier Partner status, Healthcare Triangle continues to deploy the scalable and secure infrastructure on Google Cloud to maximize customers' operational efficiencies.

Healthcare Triangle uses Google Cloud to help companies create and architect a value-driven cloud transformation. The Premier status designates a proven record of delivering exceptional customer service and in-depth technical expertise around core Google Cloud specializations and certifications.

With the availability of Healthcare Triangle's healthcare solution offerings on Google Cloud Marketplace, Healthcare Triangle presents a practical and cost-effective way for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver on their data strategy with state-of-the-art AI/ML, advanced analytics, and a highly agile infrastructure. At the same time, Healthcare Triangle can also offer a consolidated bill to their customers, launch innovative data and AI solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace, own the customer relationship, and advise customers on how to best leverage Google Cloud's technology through the sales engagement model with Google Cloud. Looking forward, Healthcare Triangle plans to expand its footprint on Google Cloud.

"Being named a Google Cloud Premier Partner highlights Healthcare Triangle's commitment to innovative, strategic relationships that allow us to deliver cloud insights and solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients," says Suresh Venkatachari, CEO of Healthcare Triangle. "As a Premier Partner, we are committed to helping our customers realize the benefits of Google Cloud and providing a solid foundation including hybrid, multi-cloud, and cloud-native environments, as well as DevOps automation, smart analytics and AI, healthcare industry solutions, infrastructure and application modernization."

"As a healthcare IT leader enabling clients to deliver digital transformation, we are very excited to work with Google Cloud as one of their Premier Partners. Healthcare Triangle now addresses a range of healthcare use cases including personalized healthcare and accelerating drug research & development using proprietary technology platforms, AI solutions, and healthcare IT service offerings," says Lena Kannappan, Head of Strategic Partnerships and a Board member for Healthcare Triangle, Inc. "As interoperability is foundational to achieving the digital transformational goals in healthcare, Healthcare Triangle is working with Google Cloud on the client readiness program and building Healthcare API based solutions."

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations—including hospitals and health systems and health plans—as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Contact:For Media Enquiries:Michael Campana michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Investor Relations:John McNamara john@tradigitalir.com917-658-2602