Healthcare Tech Provider Afoundria Becomes 'ChartPath,' Launches New Revenue Cycle Management Products

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afoundria, a leading software company for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) industry, today announced its new name - ChartPath - and introduced two new revenue cycle management (RCM) products.

ChartPath is the company's proprietary clinical charting system customized for the LTPAC environment. "Our flagship product is a familiar name in the marketplace, so we're simply reinforcing the brand our industry has come to know and trust," said Buzz White, CEO of ChartPath. "Our goal has always been to evolve and grow with our clients, and we're confident these new Revenue Cycle Management products will meet the rising needs in the medical community."

The company's new products, ChartPath RCM and ChartPath RCM Pro, will complement its already robust suite of solutions and services designed to ensure practice efficiency and expand revenue. ChartPath RCM is a SaaS software product that helps practices manage their own billing and revenue, while ChartPath RCM Pro provides a white-glove, full-service program for a seamless, outsourced billing and RCM experience. With Pro, practices have access to the software and meet with their ChartPath success team monthly to review metrics.

By optimizing the revenue cycle to ensure the most accurate and timely reimbursements, ChartPath's RCM services improve cash flow and reduce billing and IT hassles. From the time charges are submitted to the day payments are received, the ChartPath team works to reduce claim rejections and ensure timely payouts from Medicare, Medicaid, private pay, and insurance.

White added, "Clinicians continually tell us that ChartPath is the most user-friendly EHR and makes their lives easier. We think these new additions underscore our commitment to serving their needs and helping them create better patient outcomes."

To learn more about ChartPath's suite of offerings, visit the company's new website, ChartPath.com .

About ChartPathSince 2012, ChartPath has been leading long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices with its flagship customizable and intuitive EHR. Based in Austin, ChartPath has expanded to serve physicians and patients with revenue cycle tools and services to provide valuable insights to optimize the business of post-acute care. ChartPath's software is easy-to-use, underpinned by world-class 24/7 support. Driven by a vision to improve the lives of those experiencing LTPAC, ChartPath's top priority is to maximize practice efficiency and profitability by reducing the time and energy clinicians spend on technology and process, giving clinicians more time to focus on care. To learn more, visit ChartPath.com .

