Healthcare Space Transformed

DEER PARK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Optim Health announces its launch of the first of its kind in the world, a flexible, shared healthcare space in Deer Park, IL.

Co-Optim Health opens the first ever shared healthcare space, offering medical providers the flexibility and freedom of having their own practice without the hassles and limitations of being tied to a group, the expense of a long-term lease, utilities, payroll, janitorial services, or day-to-day operations. Co-Optim Health was designed specifically to provide an elevated experience for both patients and providers. Space amenities are optimized to suit the busy lifestyle of healthcare providers, so they can focus on patient care while Co-Optim Health handles everything else.

Founder and designer Joseph Elias says, "I've been fortunate to have designed and built many cool projects, but this is, by far, the most important thing I have ever done." From the moment someone enters the space, they are greeted with a level of hospitality and appreciation that is unmatched. "When patients enter Co-Optim Health, our goal is to provide an experience, to create an emotion, something that is memorable," Elias said

With purpose behind every detail, from the design aesthetic and colors to the layout and human interaction, everything we do adds to the healing process. "I don't design something to be typical," Elias said, "I design it to be better." Colors chosen with intention, furniture curated with comfort in mind, and even relaxing fragrances are just a few aspects of this transformative office environment. An abundance of natural light filters throughout the space, adding another feature to this well-planned atmosphere. From sight to smell, patients will experience a healing oasis. "I want these emotions to trigger a feeling that starts the healing," Elias said.

Feeling inspired and motivated to improve how people view and receive healthcare, Co-Optim Health has built a corporate ethos of genuine care and compassion. "I have elevated what I know about people, hospitality, and design and used it on a grand scale," Elias said. Transforming all aspects of the drab, dreary, institutional doctor's office visit into an incredible experience is the ultimate goal. "We want people to look forward to their next doctor's appointment," he adds.

