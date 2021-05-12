Healthcare Revolution Event Brings Employer Healthcare & Benefits To The Moon With Support Of Entire Ecosystem Of Stakeholders

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® (#HREV) launches 3 audacious moonshots in the employer healthcare space and an extensive list of sponsors and speakers for its very first virtual event after more than a decade of...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® (#HREV) launches 3 audacious moonshots in the employer healthcare space and an extensive list of sponsors and speakers for its very first virtual event after more than a decade of physical events in-person. #HREV21 brings forth a new commitment to industry growth this year with the launch of three moonshots that span across the employer healthcare and benefits space and offer stakeholders of every kind the chance to join forces and engage in the same missions:

Moonshot #1, COSTS: Reduce employer healthcare and benefits costs by 25% by 2025.Moonshot #2, CULTURE: Reimagine engagement and well-being.Moonshot #3, CARE: Provide 40% of healthcare services virtually and through technology by 2025.

Formerly the Employer Healthcare & Benefits Congress® (EHBC), HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® on May 17-19, 2021 will bring together approximately 100 speakers from the likes of Bank of America, Cedars-Sinai, Lockton, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, IBM Watson, Mercer, Royal Caribbean, MarineMax, Boeing, Gallagher, Winston & Strawn, Aon, Hewlett-Packard, Mercer, Midwest Business Group on Health, and many more. The conference is the official event of the Corporate Health & Wellness Association and is produced and managed by Global Healthcare Resources.

Sponsors of this year's event have committed to joining at least one moonshot in their respective area of innovation including corporate wellness, financial wellness, home care, family are some of the leading companies from the depths of employer benefits, healthcare, corporate wellness, precision genomics, medical travel, insurance, and more.

Platinum Sponsors:- SiriusIQ- CLX Health- Burnalong- Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)- LumiraDX- DayTwo

Gold Sponsors:- Onduo- Carrot Fertility

Silver Sponsors:- NeuroFlow- AKLOS Health- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)- Total Brain- Guide+Thrive- Lockton- Meru Health- Koa Health- Centivo- Health Transformation Alliance (HTA)- MiRXES- Artemis Health- Amwell- Businessolver- Care.com- Generali Global Assistance- UKG- Capital Rx- HEALTH[at]SCALE

Bronze Sponsors:- Perky- Envolve Pharmacy Solutions- Perx Health

Employers, brokers, payers, providers, investors, and all other industry-stakeholders in the corporate healthcare and employer benefits space can register for free today for the upcoming event by visiting: https://www.healthcarerevolution.com.

About HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®, formerly the Employer Healthcare & Benefits Congress®, has been building and bolstering the industry in ways that bring together the ecosystem of stakeholders as the premier showcase and catalyst for self-funded employers, health insurance companies, hospitals, brokers, consultants, TPA's, pharmacy, technology, and innovative solution companies. Through a global series of conferences, thought leadership roundtables, investment pitch events, pilot programs, and leading market intelligence, HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® drives the innovation and collaboration necessary to transform the business of health.

HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® is organized by Global Healthcare Resources. Over the last ten years, Global Healthcare Resources has become one of the largest influencers in the industry. Through dedicated commitment, GHR has helped private companies and public entities across the globe adopt effective, efficient health and wellness systems in self-funded employer healthcare, benefits, corporate wellness and well-being, wellness tourism, insurance, and medical tourism.

