Healthcare Realty Trust Releases Its Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Report And 2021 GRESB Survey Rankings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) - Get Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Report today released its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report covering Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report outlines the Company's progress towards its stated Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. The report also includes disclosures that align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards. Notable achievements outlined in the report include:

Reduced energy usage by 9.5%, greenhouse gas emissions by 8.1% and water usage by 13.9% in 2020 over a 2016 baseline

Expanded our collection, management and reporting of environmental data and efficiency projects

Featured in Nareit's 2021 REIT Industry ESG Report for our renewable energy partnership with Black Bear Energy

Provided resources and support to health system partners, tenants and employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with 100% of buildings remaining open to support essential medical services

Achieved stated goal of having one-third of our Board of Directors representing women and minority groups

Set forward looking goals to expand climate risk and resilience strategies in alignment with the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

Added ESG performance goals to the Company's 2021 incentive program for its executive officers

Healthcare Realty was also recently recognized as a GRESB Green Star rated entity, receiving an initial published score of 73 in the 2021 GRESB Assessment. Additionally, Healthcare Realty received a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of "A", ranking first out of a peer group of 10 healthcare real estate companies with respect to transparency of public reporting of sustainability practices.

Healthcare Realty's sustainability reports, principles and policies are available on the Company's website: https://www.healthcarerealty.com/sustainability/

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company was invested in 236 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 16.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.0 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 13.4 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Kara SmithInvestor Relations ManagerP: 615.269.8175