Healthcare Providers Acknowledge Feelings Of COVID-19 Fatigue At Banty CME Event

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as COVID-19 vaccines are readily available and case numbers are dropping, a segment of Canadian healthcare providers remain worn down by a pandemic that's gripped the world for nearly a year and a half.

On Wednesday, July 28, video conference service Banty Inc. and the Hamilton Academy of Medicine held its inaugural Banty CME event. This interactive, online education gathering focused on topics related to COVID-19 vaccines and mental health.

During the Continuing Medical Education conference, healthcare providers in attendance were asked: "Are you suffering from COVID-19 fatigue?" In all, 54% of respondents said "yes."

"As a medical professional myself, I don't find it at all surprising that so many of my colleagues are still experiencing bouts of COVID-19 fatigue," concedes Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc. "The COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime global health crisis that has tested the will, intellect, and energy levels of everyone in the healthcare industry for quite a prolonged period of time."

Those with COVID-19 fatigue generally feel exhausted (despite plenty of rest), isolated, as well as mentally and/or emotionally distraught over the continual influence the virus has had on their day-to-day life.

"One way for healthcare providers to deal with COVID-19 fatigue is to adopt the new emerging technologies," says Dr. Tytus. "This includes embracing medical practice video meeting platforms, or continuous cloud-based glucose monitoring that provides stress-free care for patients and doctors alike.

Continues Dr. Tytus: "Doctors, like patients, need to address their mental health. Despite the old adage 'physician heal thyself,' healthcare professionals should visit their own doctor if COVID-19 fatigue begins to negatively affect them."

