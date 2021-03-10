Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high prevalence of Covid-19, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the product demand throughout 2021.

Key suggestions from the report:

The respiratory protection product segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2020 to 2028 owing to the high demand for products, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks

The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55% in 2020 due to the predominant use of PPE in hospitals along with improving hygiene and safety standards in hospitals, particularly in developing countries

The product demand in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of Covid-19 in the region coupled with stringent safety regulations

The market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2028 on account of the rising cases of Covid-19 coupled with the rapidly expanding healthcare industry due to factors, such as increasing expenditure by the public & private players and rising disposable incomes

Key companies in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacities and geographical reach to fulfill the rising demand due to the global pandemic

For instance, in November 2020 , 3M installed two new production lines at its facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota , to increase the production of N95 respirator masks

Increased product demand due to the global pandemic ultimately strained the supply chain, thereby creating a shortage in the market. However, with the manufacturers increasing their production capacities and several industry participants pivoting their production from their usual products to personal protective equipment (PPE), the supply chain has improved over the past few months.

Organizations, such as the European Commission (EC) and the U.S. FDA, are collaborating with manufacturers and other industry players to increase production. For instance, in March 2020, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the EC agreed to make relevant standards freely and fully available to increase PPE production in Europe.

The long-term impact of the pandemic on the market involves strategic stockpiling of critical PPE supplies, significant growth in the manufacturing capacities of various participants, industrial PPE manufacturing serving the healthcare industry, and a rise in the number of mergers & acquisitions as well as new entrants.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Healthcare PPE Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Protective Clothing



Coveralls





Gowns





Disposable Gowns





Durable Gowns



Others



Respiratory Protection



Surgical Masks





Respirator Masks



Others



Face Protection



Eye Protection



Hand Protection



Disposable Gloves





Durable Gloves



Others

Healthcare PPE End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals



Home Healthcare



Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities



Others

Healthcare PPE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Indonesia





Australia





Thailand





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East



United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE)



Saudi Arabia



Africa



South Africa

List of Key Players in Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

3M

DuPont

Honeywell International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

O&M Halyard, Inc.

