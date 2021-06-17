Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA) Named A 2021 Washington's Best Workplaces By The Puget Sound Business Journal

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc. ( HMA), a pioneer in self-funded health benefit programs and one of the nation's largest third-party administrators, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's top 25 Best Workplaces in 2021 by the Puget Sound Business Journal in the category of large companies, those with 100-249 employees.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our amazing people who live and breathe our values every day and our commitment to building a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive, and empowered culture," said HMA's Chief People Officer, Sherrie Gietzen. "Though we've been fully-remote for over 15 months, our people are closer than ever. We've also added many new team members who have only met their co-workers virtually, yet they have quickly become integral to HMA's success."

HMA's People Operations Team has been busy preparing HMA's Bellevue headquarters office to re-open this Fall. HMA moved into a fully-renovated modern workspace in late 2018. Many of HMA's team members are excited to return to their hip office environment while others are embracing HMA's flexible work opportunities to transition to a hybrid work environment or remain fully remote. HMA's focus is on a safe, post-pandemic transition and continuing to live its People First and Win Together values.

The Best Workplaces award recognizes the state's top 25 companies in four size categories factoring in 30 variables including benefits, compensation, employee satisfaction, engagement, team dynamics, culture, and trust in leadership. Companies compete for recognition based on the highest composite scores in a confidential employee survey administered by Quantum Workplaces on behalf of the Puget Sound Business Journal.

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the service-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets; their people and their health plan dollars. With 35 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly-skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line.

