Healthcare Leader Reginald Odom Named Chief People Officer At HSS

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has appointed healthcare executive Reginald "Reggie" Odom, Esq. as Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer. HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology, and related disciplines. In Orthopedics, HSS is ranked No. 1 in the world by Newsweek, and No. 1 in the nation - for the past 11 years - by U.S. News & World Report.

Mr. Odom brings to HSS exceptional experience and impressive credentials, including more than two decades of experience in the field of Human Resources Management, with 14 years in healthcare. Prior to joining HSS, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Physician Affiliate Group of New York (PAGNY), one of the nation's largest multi-disciplinary organizations dedicated to cultivating healthcare providers.

"We are delighted to welcome Reggie to HSS, where he will lead advancement of our world class people strategy," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "In the coming years, HSS will continue to grow and expand our role as a world leader in musculoskeletal care. Our workforce is the cornerstone of our growth, and I am confident that Reggie's leadership will have an enormous impact in achieving our goals."

Among his many responsibilities at HSS, Mr. Odom will focus on enhancing employee engagement, talent acquisition and management, organizational development, and succession planning. He will collaborate with leaders across HSS to direct and support diversity, inclusion, cultural competency, and diversity-oriented workforce development initiatives.

"I look forward to joining the HSS team in its continual pursuit of excellence, to enable employees across the entire organization to be the best they can be," said Mr. Odom. "During these unprecedented times, supporting the workforce and prioritizing a strong, diverse and inclusive culture is more important than ever."

Mr. Odom's vast experience in human resources management includes a seven-year tenure at PAGNY, where he was responsible for developing and executing HR strategy to support the organization's overall vision and business plan. In his previous position at NYU Langone Medical Center, he served as Vice President of Medical Center Employee and Labor Relations. In this role, he managed and directed the strategic and regulatory human resources functions for Tisch Hospital, Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, the NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases, and the NYU School of Medicine.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Odom served as Associate General Counsel for NYU Hospitals Center, overseeing employment, labor and general litigation matters for three hospitals. He has also served as Assistant General Counsel for Mount Sinai/NYU Health, where he managed a wide range of employment, labor, medical staff, contract, and general litigation issues in the six hospitals and the school of medicine.

Mr. Odom earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Industrial & Labor Relations at Cornell University, and his Juris Doctor degree from the Hofstra University School of Law.

His new role at HSS is effective April 5.

About HSSHSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021) and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation, and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics, and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-leader-reginald-odom-named-chief-people-officer-at-hss-301261456.html

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery