Healthcare Integrated Technologies Receives Notice From USPTO Allowing SafeSpace™ Trademark

Trademark approved for "Medical alarm monitoring services for senior living in Class 45"

Knoxville, Tennessee, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. ("HITC"), a digital health enterprise monitoring solutions provider for the senior care field today announced receipt of notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) advising approval of U.S. Application Serial No. 90609625, for the trademark "SafeSpace."

"This allows us to more actively invest in the branding and marketing of our unique remote sensing and monitoring products and services to our business customers in the senior lifestyle and senior living field," commented Scott Boruff, CEO. "SafeSpace' sums up the improved reliability, safety, and security our services provide to our senior living clients and their residents."

For background on our intellectual property (IP) efforts, in mid-2021, HITC built upon its initial ten patent filings through an additional five patent applications in the fields of senior care, remote sensing and monitoring innovations.

About Healthcare Integrated Technology

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (HITC) develops and commercializes artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise solutions designed to improve care quality, safety and costs for the senior care and healthcare providers fields.

In a period of acute staff shortages and pathogen transmission concerns, our flagship service SafeSpace ™ Fall Detection with AI Vision ™ provides 100% ambient detection (no wearables required) with HIPAA compliant, resident monitoring and data reporting that facilitates faster fall response at scale and care with superior reliability and safety.

Also in development is "activities of daily living" (ADL) sensing for continual health monitoring and data supporting interventions and other predictive health analytics capabilities.

Fatalities in senior assisted living facilities result more from falls than from any other cause, resulting in $34 billion of direct medical costs in the U.S. annually, with an average emergency room cost of $12,000 per fall.

