Healthcare Innovator Ann Joo Kim Joins Flume Health As COO

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume Health , a health plan administration platform for the modern fragmented healthcare ecosystem, today announced that Ann Joo Kim has joined the company as chief operating officer. The former Haven program director and longtime insurance executive is tasked with scaling operations to accelerate Flume's adoption by self-insured employers.

Launched in 2020, Flume Health is a new generation of health plan administrator (TPA) intentionally built to reduce healthcare costs, improve quality of care and transform the user experience for both employers and members. Flume's administrator model allows self-insured employers and their workforces to unbundle their health plans and augment or replace legacy off-the-shelf plans with specialized providers who address specific populations with conditions such as MSK, pain, diabetes, mental health and many more. By marrying active employer and member engagement with a tech- and data-forward product, Flume leapfrogs legacy health plan administrators' capabilities. On average, Flume-designed plans save employers nearly $5,000 per employee per year.

Fresh off an equity round that brings total VC investment to $10M, Flume is delivering radical impact to its customer base of small and mid-sized self-insured businesses. These companies are increasingly crippled with de facto annual premium increases and healthcare options for their employees that have such high premiums and deductibles that the concept of 'care' in the word 'healthcare' is an oxymoron.

"I've always been passionate about healthcare and inspired to enact meaningful change in the system. Flume is a company that is truly attacking the core issues of how healthcare is delivered and managed," said Ann Joo Kim, chief operating officer of Flume. "Building the fundamentals of processes and procedures, putting an infrastructure in place to make things more effective to improve Flume's customers' experience and engagement is a natural evolution of my healthcare journey and quest to be part of meaningful, dynamic transformation."

The disaggregation that's taking place in the healthcare industry is a boon for consumers who are able to take advantage of point solutions, but it leads to greater complexity for employers. With more than 50% of employees receiving benefits from their employers , employers are often tasked with becoming healthcare experts rather than focusing on their core business. As a tech generation TPA, Flume can be the gateway for strategic innovations on benefit plan design and management.

"Ann knows where the hockey puck in healthcare innovation is headed. That she has chosen Flume as her next role is something we're incredibly proud of," said Cedric Kovacs-Johnson, founder and CEO of Flume Health. "Ann has built a career as a change-maker and do-er; exactly the experience we're bringing to our customers and the industry by bringing transparency and efficiency to healthcare administration."

About Flume HealthFlume Health is a health plan administration platform for the modern fragmented healthcare ecosystem. Built to reduce healthcare costs, improve quality of care and transform the user experience for both employers and members, Flume empowers self-insured employers and their workforces to unbundle their health plans and augment or replace legacy off-the-shelf plans. By marrying active employer and member engagement with a tech- and data-forward product, Flume leapfrogs legacy health plan administrators' capabilities, saving employers nearly $5,000 per employee per year. To learn more, visit www.flumehealth.com .

