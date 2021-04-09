Healthcare Information Software To Be Used For The Management Of Medical Information-Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare information software market and it is poised to reach USD 11.

Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare information software market and it is poised to reach USD 11.10 billion during 2021-2025. The market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (On premises and Cloud based), application (HIS and PIS), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report shows that 41% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. For more information, Download FREE Sample Report

The healthcare information software market is set to register a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

