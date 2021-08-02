Healthcare Information Software Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio

The 120 Pages reports on the healthcare information software market offers comprehensive analysis by Deployment (On premises and Cloud based), Application (HIS and PIS), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

The global healthcare information software market is expected to grow by USD 11.10 billion, progressing a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the Health Care Technology sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The on-premise segment offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2020. The on-premise deployment offers better security than the cloud-based deployment model. Based on the geography, the market witnessed maximum growth in North America in 2020 and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments in healthcare and the introduction of various government policies are expected to foster the growth of the healthcare information software market in North America.

Healthcare Information Software Market: Major Growth Drivers

The healthcare information software market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Increasing adoption of EHRs

Presence of favorable government initiatives

Rising prevalence of fatal diseases

In addition, the report identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare as a major trend in the healthcare information software market.

Healthcare Information Software Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc: The company offers EHRs, such as Sunrise, Paragon, Sunrise Community Care, Allscripts TouchWorks EHR, and Allscripts Professional EHR.

athenahealth Inc.:The company offers software solutions, such as athenaClinicals, Population Health, athenaCoordinator, and EHR.

Cerner Corp.: The company offers software solutions, such as Healthcare, HealtheIntent, HealtheEDW, HealtheLife, and HealtheAnalytics.

