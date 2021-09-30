Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Worth $9.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Method Development & Validation, Cell-based Assays, Stability Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Thermal Analysis,...

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Method Development & Validation, Cell-based Assays, Stability Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Thermal Analysis, Cleaning Validation), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

In this report the global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented by type, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services.

The bioanalytical testing segment holds the highest market share, by type, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period.

In 2020, the bioanalytical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing number of drugs in the biopharmaceutical pipeline and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, by type, in the forecast period.

The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment can be attributed to necessity of these services to ensure the quality of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals before release for sale, supply, or export.

North America holds the highest market share, by region, in the forecast period

The healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the highest market share, by region, in the forecast period. The high share of this market is due to the presence of a well-established base of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, high investments in the biosimilars & biologics segment, and increasing R&D expenditure.

Prominent players in the healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS S.A. ( Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. ( China), PPD, Inc. (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pace Analytical Services, LLC. (US), Intertek Group LLC. (UK), Merck KGaA ( Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Source BioScience (UK), Almac Group (UK), ICON plc ( Ireland), Frontage Laboratories, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany), ALS Life Science (US), Syneos Health (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Cinven (LGC Limited) (UK), Anacura ( Belgium), Impact Analytical (US), & CD BioSciences (US).

