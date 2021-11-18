Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Global Market By Type, End-user And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Method Development & Validation, Cell-based Assays, Stability Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Thermal Analysis, Cleaning Validation), End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Growth in the market is driven by the rising trend of outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the rising acceptance of the QbD approach in pharma research and manufacturing.

The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by type, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period

On the basis of type, the healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services.

In the forecast period, batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by type. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the utility of these services in ensuring that pharmaceutical products are compliant with regulations and meet specifications within the marketing authorization (MA) or Clinical Trial Dossier (CTD). Within the batch-release testing segment, the dissolution testing services segment holds the highest market share and is growing at the highest rate in the forecast period.

In the bioanalytical testing services segment, cell-based assay services holds the highest share in the market in the forecast period

The bioanalytical testing services segment holds the highest share during the forecast period. Within this segment, cell-based assay services holds the highest market share. This high market share can be attributed to the usage of cell-based assays in high-throughput screening, which has increased due to their ability to provide relevant in vivo biological information, consequently accelerating the process of drug discovery.

The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by end user, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period

In this report, the healthcare analytical testing services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and contract research organizations (CROs), by end user. The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in the forecast period.

The high growth rate of the segment maybe attributed to increasing demand by OEMs for more services and expertise, evolving regulatory scenarios, technological advancements in medical devices, and the adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing driving the demand for healthcare analytical testing services among medical device companies.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the healthcare analytical testing services market, by region, in the forecast period

The healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate, by region, in the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting manufacturing and drug R&D operations to the region, making this region a major destination for drug discovery and development. Moreover, the large number of qualified researchers and the low cost of operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, have supported this trend.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Overview4.2 North America: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type4.3 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Geographic Mix4.4 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Regional Mix (2020-2025)

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Focus on Analytical Testing of Biologics & Biosimilars5.2.1.2 Increasing Outsourcing of Analytical Testing by Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials5.2.1.4 Rising Acceptance of the Quality-By-Design Approach in Pharma Research and Manufacturing5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Specialized Testing5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Specific Requirements of Innovative Formulations and Medical Devices5.2.4.2 Need to Improve the Sensitivity of Bioanalytical Methods5.2.4.3 Rising Costs of Bioanalytical Testing Methods and Technology5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.3.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario5.6 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map5.8 Value Chain Analysis: Drug Development & Manufacturing Process5.9 Patent Analysis: Bioanalytical Testing5.10 Case Study Analysis5.10.1 Case Study 1: Wellstat Therapeutics & Almac Group5.10.2 Case Study 2: Method Development Case Study5.11 Technological Analysis in Healthcare Analytical Testing Services5.11.1 LIMS (Laboratory Information Systems) Platforms5.12 Regulatory Landscape5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Threat from New Entrants5.13.1.1 Highly Fragmented Market Despite Ongoing Consolidation5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.2.1 Technical Expertise of Specific Market Players5.13.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.13.3.1 Large Number of Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Companies at the Regional Level5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.4.1 Rising Pressure on Pharmaceutical Companies to Increase ROI, and R&D Productivity5.13.5 Threat from Substitutes5.13.5.1 Rising Preference by Pharmaceutical Companies for Outsourcing Drug Development

6 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services6.3 Physical Characterization Services6.4 Method Development & Validation Services6.5 Raw Material Testing Services6.6 Batch-Release Testing Services6.7 Stability Testing Services6.8 Microbial Testing Services6.9 Environmental Monitoring Services

7 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies7.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Dominate the Healthcare Testing Services Market7.3 Medical Device Companies7.3.1 R&D Spending on Medical Device Development Has Increased in Recent Years7.4 Contract Research Organizations7.4.1 Increasing Focus on Outsourcing Will Support Market Growth

8 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win9.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market9.3 Revenue Share Analysis9.3.1 Revenue Analysis for Key Players in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market9.4 Market Share Analysis9.4.1 Market Share Analysis: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant9.5.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market9.5.1.1 Stars9.5.1.2 Pervasive Players9.5.1.3 Emerging Leaders9.5.1.4 Participants9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2020)9.6.1 Progressive Companies9.6.2 Dynamic Companies9.6.3 Starting Blocks9.6.4 Responsive Companies9.7 Competitive Benchmarking9.7.1 Company Service Footprint (20 Companies)9.8 Competitive Situations and Trends9.8.1 Service Launches & Approvals9.8.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles10.1 Key Players10.1.1 Eurofins Scientific10.1.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings10.1.3 SGS10.1.4 Charles River Laboratories10.1.5 Wuxi Apptec10.1.6 PPD10.1.7 Element Materials Technology10.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific10.1.9 Pace Analytical Services 10.1.10 Intertek Group 10.1.11 Merck KGaA 10.1.12 Danaher Corporation 10.1.13 Source Bioscience 10.1.14 Almac Group 10.1.15 Icon 10.1.16 ALS Life Sciences 10.1.17 Frontage Laboratories 10.1.18 Steris 10.1.19 Sartorius AG10.2 Other Emerging Players10.2.1 Syneos Health10.2.2 Medpace Holdings10.2.3 LGC Limited (Cinven)10.2.4 Anacura10.2.5 Impact Analytical10.2.6 CD Biosciences

11 Appendix

